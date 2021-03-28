Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Francis Ngannou Career Earnings

(UFC fights only; PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Henrique) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – W (Blaydes) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – July 23/16 – W (Mihajlovic) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Abdurakhimov – Dec 9/16 – W (Hamilton) – $124,500 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Arlovski) – $128,500 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Overeem) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Miocic) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 226 – July 7/18 – L (Lewis) – $105,000 ($100,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Blaydes) – $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Velasquez) – $225,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29/19 – W (dos Santos) – $300,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Rozenstruik) – $320,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – W (Miocic) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,737,500

