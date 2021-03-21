Derek Brunson Career Earnings

(UFC & Strikeforce only. Not including PPV bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Fodor vs Terry – Jun 24/11 – W (Hamilton) – $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Henderson – Jul 30/11 – W (Sayers) – $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce Challengers: Britt vs Sayers – Nov 18/11 – W (James) – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – L (Souza) – $13,000

UFC 155 – Dec 29/12 – W (Leben) – $30,000 ($13,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (Houston) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Philippou – Jan 15/14 – L (Romero) – $69,000 ($19,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 177 – Aug 30/14 – W (Larkin) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – W (Herman) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Alvey) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Oliveira – Feb 21/15 – W (Carneiro) – $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – W (Hall) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – L (Whittaker) – $103,000 ($43,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – L (Silva) – $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (Kelly) – $96,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Machida) – $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – L (Souza) – $105,000 ($90,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – L (Adesanya) – $105,000 ($90,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4/19 – W (Theodorou) – $195,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Heinisch) – $205,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1/20 – W (Shahbazyan) – $265,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20/21 – W (Holland) – $280,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,138,000

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Derek Brunson Career Earnings