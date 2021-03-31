There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bellator Total Rank Rank Official 1 1 1 Douglas Lima 569 2 2 3 Yaroslav Amosov 385 3 3 4 Neiman Gracie 350 4 4 2 Michael Page 200 5 6 Aviv Gozali 180 6 8 10 Oliver Enkamp 168 7 5 Benson Henderson 163 8 7 5 Logan Storley 151.5 9 9 7 Jason Jackson 147 10 11 Kemran Lachinov 121 10 NR Paul Daley 121 12 12 6 Derek Anderson 110 12 13 Robson Gracie Jr 110 14 15 Billy Goff 109 15 10 8 Joey Davis 106 16 16 Shamil Nikaev 100 17 17 Raymond Daniels 95 18 19 9 Sabah Homasi 77 19 20 Killys Mota 72 20 14 Curtis Millender 70 21 21 Lewis Long 68 21 21 Simon Smotritsky 68 23 24 Jake Smith 64 24 18 Kastriot Xhema 60 24 NR Trevor Gudde 60 26 25 Raphael Uchegbu 55 27 26 Moses Murrietta 54 28 27 Khonry Gracie 53 29 23 Walter Gahadza 45 30 30 Jordan Mein 44 31 31 Roman Faraldo 40 32 28 Kiefer Crosbie 39.5 33 32 Stefano Paterno 36 34 33 Mark Lemminger 32 35 35 Kyle Crutchmer 26 36 36 Albert Gonzales 20 37 38 Constantin Gnusariov 19 37 38 11 Jaleel Willis 19 39 36 Pat Casey 14 40 40 Alan Omer 10 40 NR Demarques Jackson 10 42 41 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5 43 42 Bobby Lee 0 43 42 Bobby Voelker 0 43 42 Giovanni Melillo 0 43 NR Grachik Bozinyan 0 43 NR Herman Terrado 0 43 42 Kywan Gracie 0 43 NR Mukhamed Berkhamov 0 43 42 Ross Houston 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

