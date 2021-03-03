There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Light/Featherweight
|552.5
|2
|2
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|418
|3
|3
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|403
|4
|4
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|360.5
|5
|5
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|350.5
|6
|6
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|336
|7
|7
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|279
|8
|8
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|248
|9
|9
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|218.5
|10
|10
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|217
|11
|11
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|215
|12
|12
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|214
|13
|13
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|204
|14
|14
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|203
|15
|15
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|191
|16
|16
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|190
|17
|17
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|186
|18
|19
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|169
|19
|22
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|160.5
|20
|24
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|148
|21
|26
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|145
|22
|27
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|135.5
|23
|25
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|131
|24
|30
|Benson Henderson
|Welterweight
|126
|25
|31
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|109
|26
|32
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|108.5
|26
|32
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|108.5
|28
|34
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|106
|29
|35
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|103.5
|30
|36
|Aviv Gozali
|Welterweight
|100
|31
|38
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|32
|39
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|96
|33
|40
|Yoel Romero
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|34
|41
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|91
|34
|41
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|91
|36
|43
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|90
|37
|44
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|87.5
|38
|45
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|87
|39
|47
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|84
|40
|NR
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|81.5
|41
|49
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|79.5
|42
|50
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|78.5
|43
|51
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|77.5
|44
|52
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|73
|45
|53
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|72.5
|46
|55
|Taylor Johnson
|Middleweight
|72
|47
|56
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|71
|47
|56
|Keri Taylor-Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|71
|49
|59
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|69.5
|50
|60
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|68
|50
|60
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|68
|52
|63
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|66.5
|53
|64
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|65.5
|54
|65
|Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|65
|54
|65
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|65
|56
|68
|Andrew Kapel
|Middleweight
|64
|56
|68
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|64
|56
|68
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|64
|59
|71
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|62.5
|60
|72
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|62
|60
|72
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|62
|60
|72
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|62
|60
|72
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|62
|64
|76
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|61
|64
|56
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|61
|66
|77
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|60
|67
|79
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|59.5
|68
|80
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|58.5
|69
|83
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|57
|70
|81
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|56.5
|71
|82
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|56
|72
|83
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|55.5
|73
|85
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|74
|86
|Billy Goff
|Welterweight
|54.5
|75
|87
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|53.5
|75
|87
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|53.5
|77
|91
|Christian Edwards
|Middleweight
|52
|78
|92
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|50.5
|79
|93
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|50
|79
|93
|Shamil Nikaev
|Welterweight
|50
|81
|95
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|81
|95
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|83
|97
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|49
|84
|98
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|48
|85
|99
|Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|85
|99
|Cody Law
|Featherweight
|47.5
|85
|99
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|85
|99
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|85
|99
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|47.5
|90
|105
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|47
|91
|106
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|92
|107
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Middleweight
|45.5
|93
|108
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|44
|94
|109
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|43
|95
|110
|Keoni Diggs
|Lightweight
|42.5
|96
|112
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|41.5
|97
|113
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|41
|97
|113
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|41
|99
|115
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|40
|100
|117
|Brandon Girtz
|Featherweight
|39
|100
|117
|Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|39
|102
|119
|Patchy Mix
|Bantamweight
|38.5
|102
|119
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|38.5
|104
|123
|George Hardwick
|Lightweight
|38
|105
|124
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|36.5
|105
|124
|Kent Kauppinen
|Middleweight
|36.5
|105
|124
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|36.5
|108
|127
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|36
|108
|127
|Killys Mota
|Welterweight
|36
|110
|130
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|111
|131
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|34
|111
|131
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|34
|113
|134
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|33.5
|113
|134
|Danni Neilan
|Women’s Flyweight
|33.5
|113
|134
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|33.5
|116
|137
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|116
|137
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|32.5
|116
|137
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|32.5
|119
|140
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|32
|119
|140
|Jake Smith
|Welterweight
|32
|119
|140
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|32
|119
|140
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|32
|123
|145
|Akonne Wanliss
|Lightweight
|30.5
|124
|245
|Kana Watanabe
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|125
|146
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Featherweight
|29
|125
|146
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|125
|146
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|29
|125
|146
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|29
|129
|151
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|27.5
|130
|153
|Alex Polizzi
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|130
|153
|Chris Hatley
|Featherweight
|27
|130
|153
|Emilee King
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|130
|153
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|27
|130
|153
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|27
|135
|161
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|26.5
|136
|162
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|26
|137
|163
|Asael Adjoudj
|Featherweight
|25
|137
|245
|Asael Adjoudj
|Lightweight
|25
|137
|163
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|25
|137
|163
|Luke Trainer
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|141
|170
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|24
|142
|171
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|23
|143
|172
|Cal Ellenor
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|144
|178
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|22
|144
|178
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|22
|146
|180
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|21.5
|147
|181
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|20.5
|148
|182
|Dominique Wooding
|Featherweight
|20
|148
|182
|Frans Mlambo
|Bantamweight
|20
|148
|182
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|20
|148
|182
|Roman Faraldo
|Welterweight
|20
|152
|189
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|19.5
|153
|190
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|19
|154
|191
|Pietro Penini
|Middleweight
|18
|154
|191
|Stefano Paterno
|Welterweight
|18
|156
|193
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|17.5
|157
|194
|Mark Lemminger
|Welterweight
|16
|157
|194
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|16
|159
|200
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|13
|160
|202
|Jeremy Petley
|Featherweight
|12
|161
|204
|Albert Gonzales
|Welterweight
|10
|161
|204
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|10
|161
|204
|Pat Casey
|Welterweight
|10
|161
|204
|Ras Hylton
|Heavyweight
|10
|161
|204
|Sumiko Inaba
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|161
|204
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|10
|161
|204
|Yves Landu
|Lightweight
|10
|168
|213
|Constantin Gnusariov
|Welterweight
|9.5
|168
|223
|Jaleel Willis
|Welterweight
|9.5
|170
|215
|Gabby Holloway
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|170
|215
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|9
|170
|215
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|9
|173
|219
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|8.5
|174
|219
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|8
|175
|223
|Alan Omer
|Welterweight
|5
|175
|223
|Ali Zebian
|Lightweight
|5
|175
|223
|Andrew Fisher
|Featherweight
|5
|175
|223
|Chiara Penco
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|175
|223
|Jaylon Bates
|Bantamweight
|5
|175
|223
|Lucie Bertaud
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|175
|223
|Magomed Magomedov
|Bantamweight
|5
|175
|223
|Mandy Bohm
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|175
|223
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|5
|184
|237
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|4.5
|184
|237
|Harry Hardwick
|Featherweight
|4.5
|184
|237
|John de Jesus
|Featherweight
|4.5
|187
|242
|Jessy Miele
|Women’s Featherweight
|4
|188
|243
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|3.5
|189
|245
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|189
|245
|Andy Manzolo
|Middleweight
|0
|189
|245
|Arbi Mezhidov
|Featherweight
|0
|189
|245
|Ashleigh Grimshaw
|Featherweight
|0
|189
|245
|Bobby Lee
|Welterweight
|0
|189
|245
|Bobby Voelker
|Welterweight
|0
|189
|245
|Bryce Logan
|Lightweight
|0
|189
|NR
|Darina Mazdyuk
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|189
|245
|DeAnna Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Ederson Macedo
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Erick Sanchez
|Featherweight
|0
|189
|245
|Giovanni Melillo
|Welterweight
|0
|189
|245
|Hamza Salim
|Middleweight
|0
|189
|245
|Iamik Furtado
|Lightweight
|0
|189
|NR
|Jared Scoggins
|Bantamweight
|0
|189
|245
|Jason Markland
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Jessica Ruiz
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Katharina Lehner
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|189
|NR
|Khurshed Kakhorov
|Bantamweight
|0
|189
|245
|Kywan Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|189
|245
|Matheus Mattos
|Bantamweight
|0
|189
|NR
|Mike Hamel
|Lightweight
|0
|189
|245
|Ronny Markes
|Heavyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Ross Houston
|Welterweight
|0
|189
|245
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|189
|245
|Said Sowma
|Heavyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Shawn Teed
|Heavyweight
|0
|189
|245
|Simone D’Anna
|Featherweight
|0
|189
|245
|Vladyslav Parubchenko
|Featherweight
|0
