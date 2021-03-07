Amanda Nunes Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings, Reebok sponsorship came in to effect at UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Saffiedine – Jan 7/11 – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – L (Davis) – $7,500

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – W (Gaff) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (de Randamie) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – L (Zingano) – $15,000

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – W (Baszler) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (McMann) – $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Shevchenko) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Tate) – $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Rousey) – $290,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Shevchenko) – $250,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Pennington) – $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232– Dec 29/18 – W (Cyborg) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Holm) – $590,000 ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (de Randamie) – $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Spencer) – $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – W (Anderson) – $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $3,687,500

