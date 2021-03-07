Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Volkan Oezdemir (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Aleksandar Rakic Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Barroso) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – Jul 22/18 – W (Ledet) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Clark) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustaffson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – W (Manuwa) – $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – L (Oezdemir) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29/20 – W (Smith) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – W (Santos) – $115,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $421,500

