XMMA: Vick vs Fialho went down a couple of weeks ago – here are the fighter payouts, courtesy of the Florida athletic commission.
James Vick: $6,000
Jack May: $6,000
Francisco Rivera: $4,900 ($4,000 to show, $900 from Lilley for missing weight)
Kyle Stewart: $3,000
Brandon Hebert: $3,000
Kyle Bochniak: $2,500
Christopher Curtis: $2,500
Marcelo Golm: $2,500
Ryan Lilley: $2,100 ($3,000 to show, $900 fine for missing weight)
Andre Fialho: $2,000
Caio Uruguai: $1,800
Jarell Murry: $1,500
Mahmood Sebie: $1,500
Tyler Ray: $1,500
Austin Jones: $1,250
Geralbert Castillo: $1,250
Charles Radtke: $1,000
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: XMMA: Vick vs Fialho Fighter Salaries