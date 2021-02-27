XMMA: Vick vs Fialho Fighter Salaries

XMMA: Vick vs Fialho went down a couple of weeks ago – here are the fighter payouts, courtesy of the Florida athletic commission.

 

James Vick:   $6,000

Jack May:   $6,000

Francisco Rivera:   $4,900 ($4,000 to show, $900 from Lilley for missing weight)

Kyle Stewart:   $3,000

Brandon Hebert:   $3,000

Kyle Bochniak:  $2,500

Christopher Curtis:  $2,500

Marcelo Golm:   $2,500

Ryan Lilley:   $2,100 ($3,000 to show, $900 fine for missing weight)

Andre Fialho:   $2,000

Caio Uruguai:   $1,800

Jarell Murry:   $1,500

Mahmood Sebie:   $1,500

Tyler Ray:   $1,500

Austin Jones:   $1,250

Geralbert Castillo:   $1,250

Charles Radtke:   $1,000

 

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: XMMA: Vick vs Fialho Fighter Salaries