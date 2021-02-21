Congratulations to DJ for winning our UFC Vegas 19 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane on Feb 27th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Curtis Blaydes – 78%
Ketlen Vieira – 83%
Charles Rosa – 67%
Aleksei Oleinik – 57%
Tom Aspinall – 70%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 11-13 (46%)


UFC Vegas 19 Pick ‘Em Results

1 DJ 10
2 Omar Abdulla 9
3 Christian Love 8
3 James Weise 8
3 stewartthames 8
3 Tp 8
7 Alan Q 7
7 Andre Tran 7
7 Ibrahim 7
7 Neil H. 7
11 Giuseppe Gafa 6
11 MiracleMaia 6
11 Steve Risk 6
14 Agus Susanto 5
14 Brandon Kaplan 5
14 Herman Martinez 5
14 Isaac 5
14 Jake A 5
14 Lauren Morgan 5
14 Michael J. 5
14 ryanC 5
14 Sam Keary 5
14 SternFan74 5
14 The MMA Manifesto 5
25 Adrian Sunnex 4
25 daniel 4
25 danny 4
25 Umar Zaheer 4
29 Barry Oh 3
29 Cameron Walsh 3
29 Joshua Adepitan 3
29 Luke Smith 3
29 Nathan H. 3
29 Ryan A. MacDonald 3
29 Stefan pietropaolo 3
29 Tristan Raye 3
37 Alec John Schmitt 2
37 Ash K 2
37 Daniel Caughtry 2
40 Ben Hilder 1
40 dan 1
40 Dave K. 1
40 larry chaput 1
44 Kohi delvi 0
44 Luke Rhoads 0
44 nick rennie 0
44 Sam Fowler 0


2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Neil H. 32
2 Omar Abdulla 31
3 Brandon Kaplan 30
3 Isaac K 30
5 ryanC 28
6 James Weise 27
7 DJ 26
7 Herman Martinez 26
7 Nathan H. 26
7 Stefan pietropaolo 26
7 stewartthames 26

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 19 Pick 'Em Results