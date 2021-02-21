Congratulations to DJ for winning our UFC Vegas 19 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane on Feb 27th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Curtis Blaydes – 78%
Ketlen Vieira – 83%
Charles Rosa – 67%
Aleksei Oleinik – 57%
Tom Aspinall – 70%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 11-13 (46%)
UFC Vegas 19 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|DJ
|10
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|9
|3
|Christian Love
|8
|3
|James Weise
|8
|3
|stewartthames
|8
|3
|Tp
|8
|7
|Alan Q
|7
|7
|Andre Tran
|7
|7
|Ibrahim
|7
|7
|Neil H.
|7
|11
|Giuseppe Gafa
|6
|11
|MiracleMaia
|6
|11
|Steve Risk
|6
|14
|Agus Susanto
|5
|14
|Brandon Kaplan
|5
|14
|Herman Martinez
|5
|14
|Isaac
|5
|14
|Jake A
|5
|14
|Lauren Morgan
|5
|14
|Michael J.
|5
|14
|ryanC
|5
|14
|Sam Keary
|5
|14
|SternFan74
|5
|14
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|25
|Adrian Sunnex
|4
|25
|daniel
|4
|25
|danny
|4
|25
|Umar Zaheer
|4
|29
|Barry Oh
|3
|29
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|29
|Joshua Adepitan
|3
|29
|Luke Smith
|3
|29
|Nathan H.
|3
|29
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|3
|29
|Stefan pietropaolo
|3
|29
|Tristan Raye
|3
|37
|Alec John Schmitt
|2
|37
|Ash K
|2
|37
|Daniel Caughtry
|2
|40
|Ben Hilder
|1
|40
|dan
|1
|40
|Dave K.
|1
|40
|larry chaput
|1
|44
|Kohi delvi
|0
|44
|Luke Rhoads
|0
|44
|nick rennie
|0
|44
|Sam Fowler
|0
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Neil H.
|32
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|31
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|30
|3
|Isaac K
|30
|5
|ryanC
|28
|6
|James Weise
|27
|7
|DJ
|26
|7
|Herman Martinez
|26
|7
|Nathan H.
|26
|7
|Stefan pietropaolo
|26
|7
|stewartthames
|26
