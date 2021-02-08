Congratulations to Bryce Gerrey for winning our UFC Vegas 18 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 258 on Feb 13th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Alistair Overeem – 60%

Cory Sandhagen – 76%

Michael Johnson – 73%

Alexandre Pantoja – 67%

Beneil Dariush – 63%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 7-8 (47%)



UFC Vegas 18 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Bryce Gerrey 11 2 Omar Abdulla 11 3 Umar Zaheer 10 4 Amit Karale 9 4 Connzzzz 9 4 dan 9 4 Nathan H. 9 8 Michael V. 8 9 Angus Judson 7 9 Brandon Kaplan 7 9 Cameron Walsh 7 9 daniel 7 9 Herman Martinez 7 9 Isaac 7 9 John Rong 7 9 Michael J. 7 9 Ryan A. MacDonald 7 9 Stefan pietropaolo 7 19 Adrian Sunnex 6 19 Barry Oh 6 19 Ben M 6 19 DJ 6 19 FlyyGuy Jay 6 19 Josh Ashton 6 19 Latesh pujari 6 19 Luke Smith 6 19 ryanC 6 19 SternFan74 6 29 Andrew Nixon 5 29 Anton B 5 29 Ben Hilder 5 29 Cody Long 5 29 danny 5 29 James Weise 5 29 Luke F 5 29 Rob Tingay 5 29 Sam Fowler 5 29 Sam Keary 5 29 Seth Weddell 5 29 Shawn Christensen 5 41 Dave K. 4 41 EDUARDO RAMOS 4 41 Ethan Hunt 4 41 Ibrahim 4 41 Joseph pang 4 41 larry chaput 4 41 Luke Galloway 4 41 MiracleMaia 4 41 Neil H. 4 41 Sam G 4 41 The MMA Manifesto 4 41 William Abbey 4 53 Ash K 3 53 Christian Love 3 53 Dan Meehan 3 53 Micah 3 53 nick rennie 3 53 Steve Risk 3 53 stewartthames 3 53 Thomas Bélanger 3 53 Tristan Raye 3 53 Vic Rattanasithy 3 63 Joshua Adepitan 2 63 Justice 2 63 Luke August 2 63 Robert Oakes 2 63 Rodney 2 68 Agus Susanto 1 68 David Leach 1 68 John F. 1 68 Marco Pham 1

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Neil H. 25 2 Isaac K 21 3 Brandon Kaplan 19 3 Bryce Gerrey 19 5 Barry Oh 18 5 Omar Abdulla 18 7 Latesh pujari 17 7 Umar Zaheer 17 9 DJ 16 9 John Rong 16 9 Luke Galloway 16 9 ryanC 16

