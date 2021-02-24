The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

It isn’t often that the prelims has a guy riding a nice win streak over notable veterans. However, this week we’re looking at one who is and who just so happens to also be an underdog. All things considered, he should be getting a lot more respect than he is.

Thiago Moises

Affiliation – American Top Team

From – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Height – 5’9″

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 14-4 (3-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The obvious thing that sticks out for Moises is his grappling. The thing that separates it from the pack though, is that it doesn’t conform to one expectation. On one hand it can be flashy and risky – like sitting back on an Achilles lock against Michael Johnson or going for a helicopter arm bar back in LFA. On another note, it can be safe and calculated as it was when he took a decision off of Bobby Green. The best part of it all is that the type of grappler that needs to come out often does, making him tough to get by for even some of the toughest lightweights.

Why he has been overlooked

Going 1-2 in his first three fights and entering the Michael Johnson bout as an underdog, a lot of people mentally had Moises on the first train back to LFA. Even the first round of the Johnson fight didn’t do much for the doubters. However, as I mentioned previously, when that riskier side needs to come out, it does. Now with back to back wins over Johnson and Bobby Green, it’s almost insane that people aren’t talking more about the noise he could make at 155 lbs.

What makes this a good match-up

Alexander Hernandez is a very physically strong lightweight, but his takedown defense leaves a bit to be desired. In his UFC career, he’s topping just above the 50% mark, which includes giving up a takedown to Donald Cerrone (not necessarily known as the best wrestler), while going 0-2 himself against Cowboy. This is alarming against a submission specialist like Moises and you have to image that this is going to the mat at least a few times over the course of the bout.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 213-96-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

