There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Valentina Shevchenko
|363.5
|2
|2
|2
|Jessica Andrade
|198
|3
|4
|3
|Katlyn Chookagian
|88.5
|4
|3
|16
|Maycee Barber
|83
|5
|5
|4
|Lauren Murphy
|69
|6
|6
|14
|Taila Santos
|58
|7
|7
|6
|Cynthia Calvillo
|57.5
|8
|8
|Montana De La Rosa
|56
|9
|11
|5
|Jennifer Maia
|53
|10
|12
|Gillian Robertson
|51
|11
|9
|7
|Joanne Calderwood
|50
|12
|10
|9
|Jessica Eye
|46
|13
|15
|8
|Viviane Araujo
|45
|14
|13
|10
|Roxanne Modafferi
|42.5
|15
|15
|Shana Dobson
|39.5
|16
|23
|11
|Alexa Grasso
|38
|17
|17
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|37
|18
|18
|15
|Antonina Shevchenko
|34
|19
|19
|Ariane Lipski
|31
|20
|20
|Poliana Botelho
|28.5
|21
|21
|Ji Yeon Kim
|27.5
|22
|22
|13
|Andrea Lee
|26.5
|23
|NR
|Manon Fiorot
|25
|24
|24
|Miranda Maverick
|20
|25
|26
|Cortney Casey
|19.5
|26
|27
|Gina Mazany
|13
|27
|28
|Molly McCann
|10.5
|28
|NR
|Casey O’Neill
|10
|28
|36
|Lara Procopio
|10
|28
|29
|Priscila Cachoeira
|10
|31
|NR
|Tracy Cortez
|9.5
|32
|31
|Liana Jojua
|9
|32
|31
|Mariya Agapova
|9
|34
|33
|Justine Kish
|7.5
|35
|34
|Miranda Granger
|5
|36
|35
|Luana Carolina
|4.5
|37
|36
|Diana Belbita
|0
|37
|36
|Lilya Shakirova
|0
|37
|NR
|Victoria Leonardo
|0
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweight
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
