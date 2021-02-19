Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Julianna Pena punches Sara McMann in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 479
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 159.5
3 3 5 Irene Aldana 83
4 4 3 Holly Holm 66
5 5 Megan Anderson 61.5
6 6 7 Ketlen Vieira 60.5
7 8 Sabina Mazo 52
8 7 9 Sara McMann 51
9 22 6 Julianna Pena 49
10 9 10 Marion Reneau 46
11 10 Jessica-Rose Clark 42
12 12 11 Macy Chiasson 35
13 15 Bea Malecki 27.5
14 17 14 Sijara Eubanks 24.5
15 17 8 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
16 16 Wu Yanan 24
17 19 Felicia Spencer 23
18 20 13 Pannie Kianzad 22.5
19 21 Ashlee Evans-Smith 20.5
20 NR 15 Karol Rosa 18.5
21 23 Bethe Correia 12
22 24 Tracy Cortez 9.5
23 25 Veronica Macedo 9
24 26 16 Julia Avila 8.5
25 27 Alexis Davis 6.5
26 28 Norma Dumont 5
26 29 Vanessa Melo 5
28 NR Joselyne Edwards 4.5
29 29 Julija Stoliarenko 0
29 29 Sarah Alpar 0
29 29 Stephanie Egger 0
29 29 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

 

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweight
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

