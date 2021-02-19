There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 479 2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 159.5 3 3 5 Irene Aldana 83 4 4 3 Holly Holm 66 5 5 Megan Anderson 61.5 6 6 7 Ketlen Vieira 60.5 7 8 Sabina Mazo 52 8 7 9 Sara McMann 51 9 22 6 Julianna Pena 49 10 9 10 Marion Reneau 46 11 10 Jessica-Rose Clark 42 12 12 11 Macy Chiasson 35 13 15 Bea Malecki 27.5 14 17 14 Sijara Eubanks 24.5 15 17 8 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5 16 16 Wu Yanan 24 17 19 Felicia Spencer 23 18 20 13 Pannie Kianzad 22.5 19 21 Ashlee Evans-Smith 20.5 20 NR 15 Karol Rosa 18.5 21 23 Bethe Correia 12 22 24 Tracy Cortez 9.5 23 25 Veronica Macedo 9 24 26 16 Julia Avila 8.5 25 27 Alexis Davis 6.5 26 28 Norma Dumont 5 26 29 Vanessa Melo 5 28 NR Joselyne Edwards 4.5 29 29 Julija Stoliarenko 0 29 29 Sarah Alpar 0 29 29 Stephanie Egger 0 29 29 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

