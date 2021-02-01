There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 497.5 2 2 8 Tyron Woodley 312 3 3 2 Colby Covington 310.5 4 4 4 Leon Edwards 289 5 5 Santiago Ponzinibbio 225 6 6 3 Gilbert Burns 218 7 7 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5 8 8 6 Stephen Thompson 203 9 9 10 Vicente Luque 180 10 24 13 Li Jingliang 162.5 11 25 7 Michael Chiesa 154 12 13 Muslim Salikhov 136.5 13 14 James Krause 126.5 14 11 10 Neil Magny 126 15 15 Claudio Silva 118.5 16 18 9 Demian Maia 113 17 28 Warlley Alves 107.5 18 16 12 Geoff Neal 102 19 19 Alexey Kunchenko 99 20 20 Jake Matthews 94.5 21 22 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94 22 27 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5 22 25 Randy Brown 90.5 24 29 14 Belal Muhammad 86 25 22 Khaos Williams 84 25 16 15 Robbie Lawler 84 27 20 Matt Brown 83 28 31 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80 29 32 Miguel Baeza 74.5 30 33 Mike Perry 72.5 31 34 Alan Jouban 63 32 35 Dwight Grant 60.5 33 36 Song Kenan 57 34 37 Mickey Gall 56 35 38 Daniel Rodriguez 55.5 36 39 Lyman Good 55 36 39 Shavkat Rakhmonov 55 38 42 Dhiego Lima 54.5 39 43 Nicolas Dalby 54 40 46 Diego Sanchez 52 41 47 16 Khamzat Chimaev 51.5 41 47 Peter Sobotta 51.5 43 43 Ramazan Emeev 51 44 55 Michel Pereira 48.5 45 43 Bryan Barberena 46 46 39 Alex Morono 44 46 50 Tim Means 44 48 51 Sean Brady 43 49 52 Max Griffin 40.5 50 53 Takashi Sato 40 51 54 Alex Oliveira 35 52 56 Mounir Lazzez 27 53 57 Sasha Palatnikov 25 54 58 Laureano Staropoli 23.5 55 59 Christian Aguilera 22.5 56 60 David Zawada 18 57 64 Carlos Condit 14.5 58 62 Jason Witt 10 59 63 Court McGee 9 60 64 Emil Meek 7 61 66 Matthew Semelsberger 5 62 67 Anthony Ivy 0 62 67 Cole Williams 0 62 67 Gabriel Green 0 62 67 Jared Gooden 0 62 67 Louis Cosce 0 62 67 Niklas Stolze 0 62 67 Ramiz Brahimaj 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

