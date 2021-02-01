There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|497.5
|2
|2
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|312
|3
|3
|2
|Colby Covington
|310.5
|4
|4
|4
|Leon Edwards
|289
|5
|5
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|225
|6
|6
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|218
|7
|7
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|204.5
|8
|8
|6
|Stephen Thompson
|203
|9
|9
|10
|Vicente Luque
|180
|10
|24
|13
|Li Jingliang
|162.5
|11
|25
|7
|Michael Chiesa
|154
|12
|13
|Muslim Salikhov
|136.5
|13
|14
|James Krause
|126.5
|14
|11
|10
|Neil Magny
|126
|15
|15
|Claudio Silva
|118.5
|16
|18
|9
|Demian Maia
|113
|17
|28
|Warlley Alves
|107.5
|18
|16
|12
|Geoff Neal
|102
|19
|19
|Alexey Kunchenko
|99
|20
|20
|Jake Matthews
|94.5
|21
|22
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|94
|22
|27
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|90.5
|22
|25
|Randy Brown
|90.5
|24
|29
|14
|Belal Muhammad
|86
|25
|22
|Khaos Williams
|84
|25
|16
|15
|Robbie Lawler
|84
|27
|20
|Matt Brown
|83
|28
|31
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|80
|29
|32
|Miguel Baeza
|74.5
|30
|33
|Mike Perry
|72.5
|31
|34
|Alan Jouban
|63
|32
|35
|Dwight Grant
|60.5
|33
|36
|Song Kenan
|57
|34
|37
|Mickey Gall
|56
|35
|38
|Daniel Rodriguez
|55.5
|36
|39
|Lyman Good
|55
|36
|39
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|55
|38
|42
|Dhiego Lima
|54.5
|39
|43
|Nicolas Dalby
|54
|40
|46
|Diego Sanchez
|52
|41
|47
|16
|Khamzat Chimaev
|51.5
|41
|47
|Peter Sobotta
|51.5
|43
|43
|Ramazan Emeev
|51
|44
|55
|Michel Pereira
|48.5
|45
|43
|Bryan Barberena
|46
|46
|39
|Alex Morono
|44
|46
|50
|Tim Means
|44
|48
|51
|Sean Brady
|43
|49
|52
|Max Griffin
|40.5
|50
|53
|Takashi Sato
|40
|51
|54
|Alex Oliveira
|35
|52
|56
|Mounir Lazzez
|27
|53
|57
|Sasha Palatnikov
|25
|54
|58
|Laureano Staropoli
|23.5
|55
|59
|Christian Aguilera
|22.5
|56
|60
|David Zawada
|18
|57
|64
|Carlos Condit
|14.5
|58
|62
|Jason Witt
|10
|59
|63
|Court McGee
|9
|60
|64
|Emil Meek
|7
|61
|66
|Matthew Semelsberger
|5
|62
|67
|Anthony Ivy
|0
|62
|67
|Cole Williams
|0
|62
|67
|Gabriel Green
|0
|62
|67
|Jared Gooden
|0
|62
|67
|Louis Cosce
|0
|62
|67
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|62
|67
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
