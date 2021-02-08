There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453 2 2 2 Max Holloway 297.5 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 247 4 4 8 Josh Emmett 203 5 5 6 Chan Sung Jung 156 6 6 Song Yadong 154.5 7 NR 15 Ryan Hall 135 8 NR Ricky Simon 108 9 8 7 Calvin Kattar 99.5 10 NR Brian Kelleher 97 11 10 11 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 12 11 16 Edson Barboza 93 13 12 13 Shane Burgos 91.5 14 15 10 Arnold Allen 86.5 14 14 12 Dan Ige 86.5 16 31 Movsar Evloev 74.5 17 23 Lerone Murphy 74 18 17 Darren Elkins 73 19 18 Hakeem Dawodu 69.5 20 19 Gavin Tucker 68 21 21 Andre Fili 66.5 22 23 14 Bryce Mitchell 60 22 23 Ricardo Ramos 60 24 26 Herbert Burns 56 25 22 Mirsad Bektic 54 26 28 Giga Chikadze 53.5 27 29 9 Jeremy Stephens 52 28 30 Makwan Amirkhani 51 29 32 Cub Swanson 48 29 32 Ilia Topuria 48 31 NR Chas Skelly 43 32 34 Damon Jackson 40.5 33 35 Nate Landwehr 40 34 35 Charles Rosa 37 35 37 Daniel Pineda 36 35 37 Mike Grundy 36 37 39 Alex Caceres 34 38 40 Billy Quarantillo 30 38 40 Jonathan Pearce 30 38 40 Julian Erosa 30 38 40 L’udovit Klein 30 42 45 Charles Jourdain 27 42 45 Kyle Nelson 27 42 45 Zubaira Tukhugov 27 45 48 Darrick Minner 25 46 67 Seung Woo Choi 24.5 46 51 Shane Young 24.5 48 52 Danny Henry 23.5 49 53 Jordan Griffin 22.5 50 54 Omar Morales 22 51 48 Douglas Silva de Andrade 21.5 51 55 Jared Gordon 21.5 53 59 Chase Hooper 14 54 61 Mike Trizano 13 55 62 Youssef Zalal 10.5 56 65 Nad Narimani 7.5 57 76 Austin Lingo 5 57 67 Bill Algeo 5 57 67 Daniel Chavez 5 57 67 Jamall Emmers 5 57 NR Ode Osbourne 5 57 NR Timur Valiev 5 63 71 Kai Kamaka III 4.5 63 71 Sean Woodson 4.5 65 74 Chris Fishgold 4 66 75 Vince Morales 3.5 67 76 Jamey Simmons 0 67 NR Jerome Rivera 0 67 76 Johnny Munoz 0 67 76 Joshua Culibao 0 67 NR Kevin Croom 0 67 NR Martin Day 0 67 76 Steve Garcia 0 67 76 T.J. Brown 0 67 76 T.J. Laramie 0 67 76 Vincent Cachero 0

