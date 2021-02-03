The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

In general, fighters coming in on short notice have had a tough time in the COVID-era. However, this fighter today is doing it for the second time in a month, and certainly didn’t look bothered by it in her debut.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Joselyne Edwards

Nickname – La Pantera

Affiliation – Champions Combat Sports

From – Panama City, Panama

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 10-2 (1-0 UFC)

What makes her impressive

When Edwards was signed by the UFC, pundits were lauding her ability to throw power strikes. They loved the flash KOs on the regional scene and the seemingly fearless style on the feet. However, what impressed me the most in her debut was the scrambling she brings, particularly with the use of her hips. Edwards does a phenomenal job orientating her hips into a position that not only makes her opponent lose the position they were attempting to secure, but leaving Edwards on top as well. Her top attacks are nothing to wave a stick at either, and the amount of time she’s there only makes it scarier.

Why she has been overlooked

Edwards was signed by the UFC less than a month ago. Apart from the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and maybe Sean O’Malley, that really isn’t enough time to derive a huge fan base. Add in that she comes from Panama, a place hardly considered an MMA hotbed. Although she has fought for the likes of LFA and KOTC, the vast majority of her fights come in Spanish speaking countries that are hard to get film from.

What makes this a good match-up

Karol Rosa is a BJJ black belt and a Pan-Am champion in the gentle art. While that and the two wins she has so far proves she’s tough, the strength advantage should go to Edwards here. Rosa may have the better pure jiu jitsu, but she does not strike me as someone who can sub Edwards off of her back. Although I expect Edwards to want to stand, where she’ll have the advantage, I also expect her to do well enough in the scrambles Rosa creates to get some top control time and get the ‘W’ here.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 212-94-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Overeem vs Volkov Prelim Breakout Star: Joselyne Edwards