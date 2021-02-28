UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Pedro Munhoz rode calf kicks all the way to the top earner spot at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane.

Before we go any further, we should note that most the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Pedro Munhoz: $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: $148,000 ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmie Rivera: $130,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ciryl Gane: $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Ankalaev: $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nikita Krylov: $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $90,000 ($85,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexis Davis: $80,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ronnie Lawrence: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $43,000 ($38,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Jacoby: $31,600 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,600 from Grishin for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montana De La Rosa: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sabina Mazo: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mayra Bueno Silva: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Croom: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Cachero: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maxim Grishin: $11,900 ($12,000 to show, $3,600 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay