UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

Feb 27, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1, #6 ranked heavyweight) vs Ciryl Gane (7-0, #10 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Nikita Krylov (27-7, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Magomed Ankalaev (14-1, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Montana De La Rosa (11-6, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (7-1, #17 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Pedro Munhoz (18-5, 1 NC, #6 ranked bantamweight) vs Jimmie Rivera (23-4, #9 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Angela Hill (12-9, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Ashley Yoder (8-6, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (17-12, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Kevin Croom (21-12, 1 NC, #67 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Alexander Hernandez (12-3, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (14-4, #51 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Alexis Davis (19-10, #25 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sabina Mazo (9-1, #7 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

William Knight (9-1, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-2, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Vince Cachero (7-3, #57 ranked bantamweight) vs Ronnie Lawrence (6-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Dustin Jacoby (13-5, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Maxim Grishin (31-8-2, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

