UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Alistair Overeem was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov, but boy did he pay a price for that honor.

Before we go any further, we should note that most the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Alistair Overeem: $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Edgar: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkov: $225,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen: $221,000 ($83,000 to show, $83,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $220,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida: $166,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $112,000 ($52,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Johnson: $103,000 ($83,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devonte Smith: $50,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karol Rosa: $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Rodriguez: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Seung Woo Choi: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danilo Marques: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Youssef Zalal: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lara Procopio: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Timur Valiev: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ode Osbourne: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Jaynes: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joselyne Edwards: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Martin Day: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Manel Kape: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jerome Rivera: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay