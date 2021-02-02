UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov

Feb 6, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,720 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alistair Overeem (47-18, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov (32-8, #9 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Cory Sandhagen (13-2, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Frankie Edgar (23-8-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Marion Reneau (9-6-1, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Macy Chiasson (7-1, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Alexandre Pantoja (22-5, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Manel Kape (15-4)

Bantamweights:

Cody Stamann (19-3-1, #14 ranked bantamweight) vs Askar Askar (11-1)

Lightweights:

Carlos Diego Ferreira (17-2, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Beneil Dariush (19-4-1, #10 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Michael Johnson (19-16, #46 ranked lightweight) vs Clay Guida (35-20, #38 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Mike Rodriguez (11-5, #30 ranked light heavyweight) vs Danilo Marques (10-2, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Martin Day (8-5, #59 ranked bantamweight) vs Timur Valiev (16-2, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Devonte Smith (10-2, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Jaynes (16-6, #72 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Joselyne Edwards (10-2, #28 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Karol Rosa (13-3, #24 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Molly McCann (10-3, #28 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lara Procopio (6-1, #36 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Seung Woo Choi (8-3, #67 ranked featherweight) vs Youssef Zalal (10-3, #62 ranked featherweight)

Catchweight (140 lbs):

Ode Osbourne (8-3, #59 ranked bantamweight) vs Denys Bondar (14-1)

