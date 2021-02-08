UFC 258: Usman vs Burns
Feb 13, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

12,552 – solid throughout

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:
Kamaru Usman   (17-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns   (19-3, #6 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Maycee Barber   (8-1, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Alexa Grasso   (12-3, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Kelvin Gastelum   (16-9, 1 NC, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch   (14-3, #16 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Pedro Munhoz   (18-5, 1 NC, #9 ranked bantamweight) vs Jimmie Rivera   (23-4, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:
Maki Pitolo   (13-7, #48 ranked middleweight) vs Julian Marquez   (7-2, #39 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Bobby Green   (27-11-1, #41 ranked lightweight) vs Jim Miller  (32-15, 1 NC, #17 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira   (7-0, #36 ranked middleweight) vs Anthony Hernandez   (7-2, 1 NC, #39 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Belal Muhammad   (17-3, #24 ranked welterweight) vs Dhiego Lima   (17-7, #38 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Polyana Viana   (11-4, #15 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mallory Martin   (7-3, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Ricky Simon   (17-3, #8 ranked featherweight) vs Brian Kelleher   (22-11, #10 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Gabe Green   (9-3, #62 ranked welterweight) vs Philip Rowe   (7-2)

Women’s Flyweights:
Gillian Robertson   (9-5, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Miranda Maverick   (10-2, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Catchweight (140 pounds):
Andre Ewell   (17-6, #31 ranked bantamweight) vs Chris Gutierrez   (15-4-2, #34 ranked bantamweight)

 

