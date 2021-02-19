Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Andrei Arlovski

Opponent: Tom Aspinall

Odds: +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

The last time Andrei Arlovski was a favorite in a fight was September 5th of 2015 when he fought Frank Mir. While he doesn’t have the sleekest of records since then, he is 3-1 in his last four. In that span, the thing he has done best is change his approach into a safer fighter who avoids the big blow. This has been particularly successful against younger fighters who have a history of winning mostly by KO quickly.

Enter Tom Aspinall, who has picked up all of his wins in 1:35 or less. Also, he just happens to be 0-2 in fights that last longer than two minutes. Although his skill set is clearly impressive and he has big power, Arlovski is the perfect test to force him into a different, less comfortable style of fight.

Seeing Arlovski handle both Philipe Lins and Tanner Boser in that same way gives me a lot of confidence, particularly at this price.

2021 Record: 0-4 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($400)

Return on Investment: -100%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

