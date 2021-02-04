ONE: Unbreakable III Preview

ONE Championship caps off their ‘Unbreakable’ series with the third and final instalment from the Singapore Indoor Stadium going to air on Friday, February 5th.

The headline act will be Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, shifting her focus back to MMA, against ONE newcomer, Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine.

Stamp will be looking to add to her 5-0 MMA record and continue her march towards becoming a two-sport champion. The longtime student of the famed Fairtex gym was last in action back in August, losing her ONE Atomweight Muay Thai Title to Allycia Rodrigues. Her last appearance in MMA was in July, a first round TKO win over Sunisa Srisen.

In the co-main event, Japan’s Shoko Sato will look to extend his six-fight winning streak against promising Brazilian prospect Fabricio Andrade.

Sato is undefeated in his four fights so far under the ONE banner, with all four coming inside the distance, the most recent of which was a submission win over Won Il Kwon at ONE: Fire and Fury back in January 2020. The 33-year-old holds an MMA record 31-13-2 and will be hoping to use his experience to his advantage against his much younger foe.

Andrade burst onto the ONE Championship scene with a scintillating submission win over veteran Mark Abelardo at ONE: No Surrender back in July. The Brazilian, who trains at Tiger Muay Thai, will be looking to live up to his ‘Wonderboy’ nickname and add to his already burgeoning reputation.

Elsewhere on the card, highly regarded prospect Tial Tang will look to add to his 2-0 record, both of which have come under the ONE banner, against Indonesia’s Paul Lumihi.

ONE: Unbreakable III Full card:

Atomweight MMA:

Stamp Fairtex (Thailand) vs Alyona Rassohyna (Ukraine)

Bantamweight MMA:

Shoko Sato (Japan) vs Fabricio Andrade (Brazil)

Bantamweight Muay Thai:

Han Zi Hao (China) vs Adam Noi (France)

Strawweight MMA:

Ryuto Sawada (Japan) vs Robin Catalan (Philippines)

Lightweight MMA:

Rahul Raju (India) vs Ahmed Mujtaba (Pakistan)

Bantamweight MMA:

Tial Thang (USA) vs Paul Lumihi (Indonesia)

