ONE: Fists Of Fury Results & Recap

ONE Championship returned to action on Friday with Fists of Fury, the first in another three-event series. The second and third instalments, having been filmed all on the same night, will air on March 5th and March 19th.

The card was headlined by a world title encounter, with ONE Flyweight Kickboxing Champion Ilias Ennahachi retaining his title with a razor thin decision win over Thailand’s Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The bout was a technical battle, with Ennahachi starting the stronger, while Superlek appeared to take control in the later rounds of the five round fight. The Thai challenger looked perplexed as the decision was announced, and while the decision has divided opinion, he will be left to lament somewhat of a slow start.

Ennahachi now looks headed for a clash with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who greeted the Dutch champion in the ONE circle following the fight. Rodtang established himself as the number one contender in ONE flyweight kickboxing division with a split decision win over Russia’s Tagir Khalilov earlier in the night.

In the co-main event, Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan overcame a fast starting Davit Kiria to win a unanimous decision. After eating some hard punches early, Petrosyan settled and controlled the remainder of the bout against a game opponent in his ONE debut.

Petrosyan improved to 2-0 over Gerogia’s Kiria, following his win in their first encounter back in 2012. ‘The Doctor’ improved his overall mark to 104-2-2.

The second bout of the evening ended in an upset. Jackielou Buntan dropped Thai superstar Wondergirl Fairtex with a huge left hand in round one. Wondergirl barely answered the count, and never really recovered as Buntan dominated all three rounds, showcasing superior speed in a highly impressive ONE debut.

In the lone MMA bout of the evening, 16-year-old prodigy Victoria Lee made a successful start to her career. While it wasn’t a breakout performance, she shook off some early nerves to win by submission in round two. After some struggles in round one against the larger Sunisa Srisen, Lee eventually dragged the fight to the ground early in the second frame and sunk in a slick rear-naked choke.

Lee came into the bout with a lot of hype, largely due to her older siblings in former ONE Women’s Atomweight Champion Angela and current ONE Lightweight Champion Christian. The Singaporean was a little wild in the striking realm, exchanging wild punches with her Thai opponent, while struggling to drag the fight to the ground. Once she got it there however, she delivered as advertised.

With the win, Lee starts her career at 1-0, while Srisen falls to 4-2 with a 1-2 mark under the ONE banner.

Elsewhere on the card, Japan’s Hiroki Akimoto won a close decision over China’s Zhang Chenglong in a bantamweight kickboxing feature.

Full results:

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Ilias Ennahachi (C)(Netherlands/Morocco) defeated Superlek Kiatmoo9 (Thailand) by unanimous decision

Featherweight kickboxing

Giorgio Petrosyan (Italy) defeated Davit Kiria (Georgia) by unanimous decision

Flyweight kickboxing

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (Thailand) defeated Tagir Khalilov (Russia) by split decision

Bantamweight kickboxing

Hiroki Akimoto (Japan) defeated Zhang Chenglong (China) by unanimous decision

Women’s strawweight Muay Thai

Jackielou Buntan (United States) defeated Wondergirl Fairtex (Thailand) by unanimous decision

Women’s atomweight MMA

Victoria Lee (Singapore/United States) defeated Sunisa Srisen (Thailand) by submission (rear-naked choke) R2

