Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 14th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov plus detail how to pick a winning underdog.

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

This week on The MMA Gambling Podcast w/ @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland Jeff & Dan are back w/ all winning picks for #UFCFightNight Overeem vs Volkov

How to pick a live dog and win sweet sweet plus money

#nothisballs https://t.co/3DZxqotKhz pic.twitter.com/URxE5wLp4i — Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) February 1, 2021

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 14 - Overeem vs Volkov, How to Pick a Live Dog