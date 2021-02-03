As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ode Osbourne (8-3) vs Jerome Rivera (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Jim Miller (32-15) vs Bobby Green (27-11-1) – UFC 258- Feb 13th

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1) vs Ciryl Gane (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Dustin Jacoby (13-5) vs Maxim Grishin (31-8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Marion Reneau (9-6-1) vs Macy Chiasson (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Emily Whitmire (4-4) vs Sam Hughes (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Kai Kara-France (21-9) vs Rogerio Bontorin (16-2) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Carlos Ulberg (3-0) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (7-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Ray Rodriguez (16-7) vs Rani Yahya (26-10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Mar 13th

Ben Rothwell (38-13) vs Philipe Lins (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Mar 13th

Vicente Luque (19-7-1) vs Tyron Woodley (19-6-1) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Sean O’Malley (12-1) vs Thomas Almeida (22-4) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Darren Till (18-3-1) vs Marvin Vettori (16-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Zak Cummings (24-7) vs Sam Alvey (33-14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

John Makdessi (17-7) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Luis Saldana (14-6) vs Jordan Griffin (18-8) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Arnold Allen (16-1) vs Sodiq Yussuf (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Robert Whittaker (23-5) vs Paulo Costa (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

Chase Sherman (15-6) vs Parker Porter (10-6) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

Tracy Cortez (8-1) vs Justine Kish (7-3) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

Gerald Meerschaert (15-4) vs Bartosz Fabinski (31-14) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

