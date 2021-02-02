As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Martin Day (8-5) vs Timur Valiev (16-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Joselyne Edwards (10-2) vs Karol Rosa (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Youssef Zalal (10-3) vs Seungwoo Choi (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Justin Jaynes (16-6) vs Devonte Smith (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov
Cody Stamann (19-3-1) vs Askar Askar (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov
Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (17-1) vs Gilbert Burns (19-3) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th
Ricky Simon (17-3) vs Brian Kelleher (22-11) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th
Alexander Hernandez (12-3) vs Thiago Moises (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Vince Cachero (7-3) vs Ronnie Lawrence (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Zubaira Tukhugov (19-5-1) vs Ricardo Ramas (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Mar 13th
Tai Tuivasa (11-3) vs Don’Tale Mayes (8-4) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th
Leonardo Santos (18-3-1) vs Grant Dawson (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th
Bea Malecki (4-0) vs Norma Dumont (5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
ONE Championship
Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (18-3) vs Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) – ONE on TNT – Apr 7th
Eddie Alvarez (30-7, 1 NC) vs Iuri Lapicus (14-1) – ONE on TNT – Apr 7th
