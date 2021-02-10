As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Maycee Barber (8-1) vs Alexa Grasso (12-3) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Andre Ewell (17-6) vs Chris Gutierrez (15-4-2) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Jessica Penne (12-5) vs Hannah Goldy (5-1) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Anthony Smith (34-16) vs Jimmy Crute (12-1) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Damon Jackson (18-4-1) vs T.J. Laramie (12-4) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 1st

Cub Swanson (27-11) vs Gavin Tucker (13-1) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 1st

Mike Jackson (1-1) vs Dean Barry (3-1) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 1st

Kai Kamaka (8-3) vs TJ Brown (14-8) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 1st

Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) vs Diego Sanchez (31-13) – UFC TBA – May 8th

Bellator

Featherweight Championship/Grand Prix Semis: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (31-4) vs Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) – Bellator 255 – Apr 2nd

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Ryan Bader (27-6) vs Lyoto Machida (26-10) – Bellator 256 – Apr 9th

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1) – Bellator 256 – Apr 9th

Light Heavyweight Championship/Grand Prix: Vadim Nemkov (12-2) vs Phil Davis (22-5) – Bellator 257 – Apr 16th

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson (22-6) vs Yoel Romero (13-5) – Bellator 257 – Apr 16th

Bantamweight Championship: Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs Sergio Pettis (20-5) – Bellator 258 – May 7th

