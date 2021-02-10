Maycee Barber Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 13 – Jul 13/18 – W (Colleen) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – W (Cifers) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Aldrich) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – W (Robertson) – $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – L (Modafferi) – $33,000 ($29,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $147,500

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Maycee Barber Career Earnings