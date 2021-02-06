Clay Guida Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 64 – Oct 14/06 – W (James) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Evans vs Salmon – Jan 25/07 – L (Thomas) – $5,000

UFC 72 – Jun 16/07 – L (Griffin) – $47,000 ($7,000 to show, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 74 – Aug 27/07 – W (Aurelio) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)

TUF 6 Finale – Dec 8/07 – L (Huerta) – $41,000 ($11,000 to show, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Florian vs Lauzon – Apr 2/08 – W (Schiavo) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Neer – Sept 17/08 – W (Danzig) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – W (Diaz) – $105,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF 9 Finale – Jun 20/09 – L (Sanchez) – $48,000 ($23,000 to show, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 107 – Dec 12/09 – L (Florian) – $23,000*

UFC Live: Vera vs Jones – Mar 21/10 – W (Gugerty) – $100,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – W (dos Anjos) – $56,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – W (Gomi) – $122,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

TUF 13 Finale – Jun 4/11 – W (Pettis) – $74,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – Nov 12/11 – L (Henderson) – $105,000 ($40,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on FX: Maynard vs Guida – Jun 22/12 – L (Maynard) – $40,000*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – W (Hioki) – $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)*

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – L (Mendes) – $44,000

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Nelson – Apr 11/14 – W (Kawajiri) – $138,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – L (Bermudez) – $50,000

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Peralta) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – L (Tavares) – $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – L (Ortega) – $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – W (Koch) – $130,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Lauzon) – $134,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Oliveira) – $90,000 ($70,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Penn) – $160,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – L (Miller) – $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – L (Green) – $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total career earnings: $2,096,000

