Alexa Grasso Career Earnings

(UFC & partial Invicta FC fights only)

denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Invicta FC 11 – Feb 27/15 – W (Inoue) – $6,500 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus, $1,500 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF: Latin America 3 Finale – Nov 5/16 – W (Clark) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – L (Herrig) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno – Aug 5/17 – W (Markos) – $24,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – L (Suarez) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Kowalkiewicz) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – L (Esparza) – $77,000 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29/20 – W (Kim) – $79,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $291,600

