There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Rose Namajunas
|282
|2
|2
|1
|Zhang Weili
|256
|3
|3
|3
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|111
|4
|4
|10
|Amanda Ribas
|71.5
|5
|5
|5
|Carla Esparza
|64.5
|6
|7
|12
|Mackenzie Dern
|57
|7
|6
|14
|Virna Jandiroba
|56
|8
|8
|8
|Michelle Waterson
|49.5
|9
|16
|10
|Tecia Torres
|48
|10
|9
|13
|Angela Hill
|47
|11
|10
|4
|Yan Xiaonan
|45.5
|12
|11
|7
|Claudia Gadelha
|42.5
|13
|12
|Amanda Lemos
|37
|14
|13
|Emily Whitmire
|35.5
|15
|14
|Polyana Viana
|35
|16
|15
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|31.5
|17
|NR
|6
|Nina Ansaroff
|28.5
|18
|17
|15
|Felice Herrig
|24.5
|19
|18
|Kay Hanson
|22.5
|20
|19
|9
|Marina Rodriguez
|22
|21
|20
|Maryna Moroz
|20
|22
|21
|Brianna Van Buren
|18
|23
|22
|Loma Lookboonmee
|13
|24
|23
|16
|Livia Renata Souza
|12.5
|25
|24
|Ashley Yoder
|11.5
|26
|25
|Cory McKenna
|10
|27
|26
|Randa Markos
|8.5
|28
|27
|Hannah Cifers
|5.5
|29
|28
|Kanako Murata
|5
|29
|28
|Mallory Martin
|5
|31
|30
|Mizuki Inoue
|4.5
|32
|31
|Miranda Granger
|4
|33
|33
|Jinh Yu Frey
|0
|33
|NR
|Sam Hughes
|0
Check Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
