There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 479
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 159.5
3 3 6 Irene Aldana 83
4 5 3 Holly Holm 66
5 6 Megan Anderson 61.5
6 7 7 Ketlen Vieira 60.5
7 8 10 Sara McMann 60
8 NR Sabina Mazo 52
9 10 11 Marion Reneau 46
10 11 Jessica-Rose Clark 42
11 12 12 Lina Lansberg 36
12 13 13 Macy Chiasson 35
12 13 Sarah Moras 35
14 15 5 Raquel Pennington 31
15 17 Bea Malecki 27.5
16 18 Wu Yanan 27
17 16 15 Sijara Eubanks 24.5
17 19 9 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
19 21 Felicia Spencer 23
20 23 14 Pannie Kianzad 22.5
21 19 Ashlee Evans-Smith 20.5
22 22 8 Julianna Pena 16
23 24 Bethe Correia 12
24 25 Tracy Cortez 9.5
25 27 Veronica Macedo 9
26 28 16 Julia Avila 8.5
27 NR Alexis Davis 6.5
28 29 Norma Dumont 5
29 29 Julija Stoliarenko 0
29 29 Sarah Alpar 0
29 29 Shanna Young 0
29 29 Stephanie Egger 0
29 29 Vanessa Melo 0
29 29 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

 

