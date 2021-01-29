There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|539.5
|2
|2
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|268.5
|3
|3
|8
|Derek Brunson
|202
|4
|4
|10
|Kelvin Gastelum
|172
|5
|5
|6
|Marvin Vettori
|165
|6
|6
|5
|Darren Till
|160
|7
|7
|4
|Jared Cannonier
|151.5
|8
|8
|7
|Jack Hermansson
|148
|9
|9
|9
|Uriah Hall
|147.5
|10
|10
|Sean Strickland
|140.5
|11
|11
|3
|Paulo Costa
|138.5
|12
|12
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|133
|13
|13
|14
|Brad Tavares
|124
|14
|13
|12
|Chris Weidman
|116
|15
|20
|15
|Omari Akhmedov
|113.5
|16
|15
|16
|Ian Heinisch
|105
|17
|16
|13
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|99.5
|18
|17
|11
|Kevin Holland
|95.5
|19
|18
|Trevin Giles
|82.5
|20
|21
|Brendan Allen
|72.5
|21
|19
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|68
|22
|22
|Tom Breese
|62.5
|23
|23
|Zak Cummings
|59
|24
|42
|Makhmud Muradov
|57.5
|25
|25
|Darren Stewart
|54.5
|26
|26
|Krzysztof Jotko
|52.5
|27
|27
|Karl Roberson
|51.5
|28
|29
|Gerald Meerschaert
|51
|28
|24
|Joaquin Buckley
|51
|30
|36
|Alessio Di Chirico
|50
|31
|41
|Punahele Soriano
|48
|32
|30
|Andre Muniz
|44.5
|33
|31
|Eryk Anders
|44
|34
|NR
|Sam Alvey
|43.5
|35
|32
|Andrew Sanchez
|37.5
|36
|33
|Rodolfo Vieira
|37
|37
|34
|Markus Perez
|30
|38
|35
|Phil Hawes
|25
|39
|37
|Anthony Hernandez
|22.5
|39
|37
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|41
|39
|Jack Marshman
|21.5
|42
|43
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|21
|43
|44
|Charles Byrd
|17.5
|44
|45
|Dricus du Plessis
|10
|45
|46
|Jun Yong Park
|9.5
|46
|47
|Jordan Wright
|9
|47
|55
|Deron Winn
|8.5
|48
|48
|Maki Pitolo
|8
|49
|49
|Kyle Daukaus
|5
|49
|49
|Nassourdine Imavov
|5
|49
|NR
|Tafon Nchukwi
|5
|52
|49
|Dusko Todorovic
|4.5
|52
|53
|Impa Kasanganay
|4.5
|52
|53
|Wellington Turman
|4.5
|55
|55
|Bartosz Fabinski
|4
|56
|57
|Antonio Arroyo
|0
|56
|57
|Antonio Braga Neto
|0
|56
|57
|Charlie Ontiveros
|0
|56
|57
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|56
|57
|Jacob Malkoun
|0
|56
|NR
|Jamie Pickett
|0
|56
|57
|Jordan Williams
|0
|56
|57
|KB Bhullar
|0
Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings
