There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Deiveson Figueiredo 395 2 2 Cody Garbrandt 175.5 3 4 2 Brandon Moreno 130.5 4 3 3 Joseph Benavidez 122 5 6 6 Alexandre Pantoja 94.5 6 5 5 Alex Perez 83.5 7 7 10 Matt Schnell 80 8 8 7 Brandon Royval 49 9 9 14 Tyson Nam 47.5 10 10 4 Askar Askarov 44.5 11 11 Ryan Benoit 32 12 12 13 Tim Elliott 28 13 13 16 Amir Albazi 25 13 NR Matheus Nicolau 25 15 NR Jimmy Flick 20 16 19 Su Mudaerji 14.5 17 14 11 Raulian Paiva 14 18 15 9 Kai Kara-France 13.5 19 16 8 Rogerio Bontorin 13 20 17 12 David Dvorak 9.5 21 18 15 Jordan Espinosa 7.5 22 19 Tagir Ulanbekov 5 23 21 Bruno Silva 0 23 NR Cody Durden 0 23 21 Jerome Rivera 0 23 21 Malcolm Gordon 0 23 21 Ode Osbourne 0 23 21 Zarrukh Adashev 0 23 21 Zhalgas Zhumagulov 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

