There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Henry Cejudo 501 2 2 1 Petr Yan 242.5 3 3 2 Aljamain Sterling 229.5 4 4 3 Cory Sandhagen 201.5 5 5 8 Marlon Moraes 163 6 6 12 Dominick Cruz 157 7 10 6 Rob Font 146 8 NR 10 Jimmie Rivera 130 9 9 9 Pedro Munhoz 128 10 12 7 Jose Aldo 126 11 7 16 Marlon Vera 125.5 12 8 5 Frankie Edgar 121 13 11 15 Song Yadong 112 14 13 Brian Kelleher 97 15 14 Ricky Simon 96.5 16 15 Casey Kenney 96 17 16 Raoni Barcelos 75.5 18 17 Eddie Wineland 72.5 19 18 Rani Yahya 70.5 20 19 Nathaniel Wood 70 21 20 Said Nurmagomedov 68.5 22 34 Louis Smolka 63 23 22 Alejandro Perez 60.5 24 23 Sean O’Malley 60 25 25 13 Merab Dvalishvili 57.5 26 NR Jonathan Martinez 54 27 26 11 Raphael Assuncao 53.5 28 24 Luke Sanders 51.5 29 29 Mario Bautista 34.5 30 30 Miles Johns 33 31 31 Andre Ewell 32.5 32 32 Kyler Phillips 29.5 32 32 Montel Jackson 29.5 34 36 Chris Gutierrez 25.5 35 37 Adrian Yanez 25 35 NR Julio Arce 25 37 54 Nathan Maness 24.5 38 38 Enrique Barzola 23 39 39 Khalid Taha 22.5 40 35 Jose Alberto Quinonez 22 41 40 Gustavo Lopez 20 42 41 Randy Costa 19 43 42 Davey Grant 17.5 44 44 Mark De La Rosa 15.5 45 45 Jack Shore 14 46 46 Hunter Azure 13 47 47 Danaa Batgerel 10 48 49 Heili Alateng 8.5 49 50 Guido Cannetti 8 50 52 Frankie Saenz 7.5 51 61 Anderson dos Santos 5 51 54 Tony Gravely 5 51 54 Tony Kelley 5 54 57 Anthony Birchak 4.5 54 57 Felipe Colares 4.5 54 57 Irwin Rivera 4.5 57 NR Aiemann Zahabi 4 57 60 Geraldo de Freitas 4 59 61 Aaron Phillips 0 59 61 Ali AlQaisi 0 59 61 Cameron Else 0 59 61 Domingo Pilarte 0 59 61 Gabriel Silva 0 59 61 John Castaneda 0 59 61 Journey Newson 0 59 61 Kevin Natividad 0 59 61 Mark Striegl 0 59 61 Martin Day 0 59 NR Ray Rodriguez 0 59 61 Timur Valiev 0 59 61 Trevin Jones 0 59 61 Victor Rodriguez 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

