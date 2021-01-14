The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

After the last three prelim breakout stars failed to make it to the cage for a variety of reasons (COVID, pink eye, etc), we’re hoping this segment starts on a better foot than it ended 2020 on. In order to do just that, we’re going to fall back on one of our favorite gyms to rely on for upcoming prospects.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Austin lingo

Nickname – Lights Out

Affiliation – Fortis MMA

From – Dallas, Texas

Height – 5’10”

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 7-1 (0-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Lingo is not at all afraid to move forward and throw down. The bonus to this is the way in which he does this. A lot of it includes using smaller strikes to corner his opponent against the fence and then opens up, inciting a fire fight. While these exchanges looks risky for him given that he has such an advantageous position, it does allow him to be the only of the two fighters to have a retreating point should he need it. Usually, he doesn’t need it and whether it’s a tag and bag submission or a one-touch KO (watch his Aaron Webb KO), he gets it done.

Why he has been overlooked

His debut fight against Youssef Zalal didn’t go quite according to plan. Zalal outpaced the Fortis-product and also looked better in the wrestling department. We can probably attribute some of this to the fact that each of these fighters took the fight on just seven days notice, which always can be a bit of a crapshoot when you consider someone’s fitness. Because of this, I think you can expect to see a much better version of Lingo in his next fight.

What makes this a good match-up

While Jacob Kilburn also has a fair amount of one-touch KO power, his striking is a bit less nuanced than that of Lingo. He tends to allow himself to be backed up a bit too often. While that’s lead to some insane backfoot KOs on the regional scene, it’s more likely to cause issues in the UFC. In addition, Kilburn can be lured into a slugging exchange, which also plays right into the hands and gameplan of Lingo.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 210-93-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Holloway vs Kattar Prelim Breakout Star: Austin Lingo