UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar
Jan 16, 2020
Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar Results
Main Card (ABC/ESPN+ – 3:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights (five rounds):
Max Holloway (21-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (22-4, #8 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Carlos Condit (31-13, #67 ranked welterweight) vs Matt Brown (24-17, #25 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-3, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang (17-6, #28 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Joaquin Buckley (12-3, #24 ranked middleweight) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-5, #36 ranked middleweight)
Middleweights:
Punahele Soriano (7-0, #41 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic (10-0, #36 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 12:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Wu Yanan (11-3, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Joselyne Edwards (9-2)
Heavyweights:
Carlos Felipe (9-1, #40 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Tafa (4-1, #38 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
David Zawada (17-5, #60 ranked welterweight) vs Ramazan Emeev (19-4, #44 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Sarah Moras (6-7, #12 ranked bantamweight) vs Vanessa Melo (10-8, #29 ranked bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Jacob Kilburn (8-3, #76 ranked featherweight) vs
Austin Lingo (7-1, #76 ranked featherweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
