Wow – what a main event. Max Holloway came away the winner – and the top earner – at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Max Holloway: $470,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Condit: $260,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang: $188,000 ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Calvin Kattar: $115,000 ($60,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Brown: $110,000 ($90,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alessio Di Chirico: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $60,000 ($50,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ramazan Emeev: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras: $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Punahele Soriano: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Felipe: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joaquin Buckley: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Wu Yanan: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joselyne Edwards: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vanessa Melo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Lingo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

David Zawada: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dusko Todorovic: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Tafa: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jacob Kilburn: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

