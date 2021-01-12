UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

Jan 16, 2020

Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,143 – average

UFC Fight Night cards on network TV range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average card ranking 7,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+ – 3:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Max Holloway (21-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (22-4, #8 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Carlos Condit (31-13, #67 ranked welterweight) vs Matt Brown (24-17, #25 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-3, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang (17-6, #28 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Joaquin Buckley (12-3, #24 ranked middleweight) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-5, #36 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Punahele Soriano (7-0, #41 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic (10-0, #36 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Phil Hawes (9-2, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Nassourdine Imavov (9-2, #49 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Wu Yanan (11-3, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Joselyne Edwards (9-2)

Middleweights:

Omari Akhmedov (20-5-1, #20 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese (12-2, #22 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Carlos Felipe (9-1, #40 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Tafa (4-1, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

David Zawada (17-5, #60 ranked welterweight) vs Ramazan Emeev (19-4, #44 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sarah Moras (6-7, #12 ranked bantamweight) vs Vanessa Melo (10-8, #29 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Jacob Kilburn (8-3, #76 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Lingo (7-1, #76 ranked featherweight)

