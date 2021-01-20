UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny
Jan 20, 2020
Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
6,911 – above average
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ – 12:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Michael Chiesa (17-4, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Neil Magny (24-8, #12 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Warlley Alves (14-4, #23 ranked welterweight) vs Mounir Lazzez (10-1, #56 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Ike Villanueva (16-11, #42 ranked light heavyweight) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-4, #42 ranked light heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi (25-18, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo (9-2, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)
Flyweights:
Matt Schnell (15-5, #7 ranked flyweight) vs Tyson Nam (20-11-1, #9 ranked flyweight)
Featherweights:
Lerone Murphy (9-0-1, #23 ranked featherweight) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (26-3, 1 NC, #48 ranked featherweight)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 9:00 am Eastern)
Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov (20-5-1, #20 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese (12-2, #22 ranked middleweight)
Bantamweights:
Ricky Simon (16-3, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Gaetano Pirrello (15-5-1)
Flyweights:
Su Mudaerji (13-4, #16 ranked flyweight) vs Zarrukh Adashev (3-2, #23 ranked flyweight)
Middleweights:
Dalcha Lungiambula (10-2, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Markus Perez (12-4, #34 ranked middleweight)
Flyweights:
Francisco Figueiredo (11-3-1, 1 NC) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Jerome Rivera (10-3, #23 ranked flyweight)
Lightweights:
Mike Davis (8-2, #67 ranked lightweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Mason Jones (10-0)
Bantamweights:
Umar Nurmagomedov (12-0) ***WINNER VIA TECHNICAL SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (3:39)
vs Sergey Morozov (16-3)
Women’s Flyweights:
Victoria Leonardo (8-3) vs
Manon Fiorot (5-1) ***WINNER VIA TKO (KICK & PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (4:08)
