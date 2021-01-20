UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny
Jan 20, 2020
Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

 

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,911 – above average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Michael Chiesa   (17-4, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Neil Magny   (24-8, #12 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Warlley Alves   (14-4, #23 ranked welterweight) vs Mounir Lazzez   (10-1, #56 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ike Villanueva   (16-11, #42 ranked light heavyweight) vs Vinicius Moreira   (9-4, #42 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi  (25-18, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo   (9-2, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Matt Schnell   (15-5, #7 ranked flyweight) vs Tyson Nam   (20-11-1, #9 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Lerone Murphy   (9-0-1, #23 ranked featherweight) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade   (26-3, 1 NC, #48 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 9:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov   (20-5-1, #20 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese   (12-2, #22 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Ricky Simon   (16-3, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Gaetano Pirrello   (15-5-1)

Flyweights:
Su Mudaerji   (13-4, #16 ranked flyweight) vs Zarrukh Adashev   (3-2, #23 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:
Dalcha Lungiambula   (10-2, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Markus Perez   (12-4, #34 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:
Francisco Figueiredo   (11-3-1, 1 NC) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Jerome Rivera   (10-3, #23 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:
Mike Davis   (8-2, #67 ranked lightweight***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Mason Jones   (10-0)

Bantamweights:
Umar Nurmagomedov   (12-0) ***WINNER VIA TECHNICAL SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (3:39)
vs Sergey Morozov   (16-3)

Women’s Flyweights:
Victoria Leonardo   (8-3) vs
Manon Fiorot   (5-1) ***WINNER VIA TKO (KICK & PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (4:08)

 

