Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Fight Island 7 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 257 on Jan 23rd. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Max Holloway – 76%
Carlos Condit – 58%
Santiago Ponzinibbio – 81%
Joaquin Buckley – 83%
Dusko Todorovic – 63%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 2-3 (40%)
UFC Fight Island 7 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Neil H.
|10
|2
|Ben M
|9
|2
|Benj
|9
|2
|Daniel Caughtry
|9
|5
|larry chaput
|8
|6
|Bernard temu
|7
|6
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|6
|Cameron Cornell
|7
|6
|Josh Ashton
|7
|6
|Luke Galloway
|7
|6
|ryanC
|7
|6
|Umar zaheer
|7
|13
|ali ab
|6
|13
|Ash K
|6
|13
|Bronson halligan
|6
|13
|Casey Planas
|6
|13
|Christian Love
|6
|13
|Dave K.
|6
|13
|Demitrio m
|6
|13
|John Rong
|6
|13
|Joshua Larocque
|6
|13
|Lachie Martin
|6
|13
|Louis
|6
|13
|Matt Ryan
|6
|13
|Rob Akers
|6
|13
|Rob Tingay
|6
|13
|Sam Fowler
|6
|13
|Shaan
|6
|13
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|13
|Thomas Bélanger
|6
|13
|Tristan Raye
|6
|32
|Barry Oh
|5
|32
|Ben Hilder
|5
|32
|Bruno Huacón
|5
|32
|Connor Westover
|5
|32
|Herman Martinez
|5
|32
|Ibrahim
|5
|32
|Johnson Thanadabouth
|5
|32
|Lucas Neufeld
|5
|32
|Owen
|5
|32
|Robert Oakes
|5
|32
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|32
|Sam
|5
|32
|SternFan74
|5
|32
|theJawas
|5
|32
|Tristan Ezra long
|5
|32
|Zac horne
|5
|48
|Adrian Sunnex
|4
|48
|Agus Susanto
|4
|48
|Alex Gray
|4
|48
|Brendan Malek
|4
|48
|Dan Meehan
|4
|48
|Dani C
|4
|48
|daniel
|4
|48
|danny
|4
|48
|Dylan Simonsen
|4
|48
|Gary MacDonald
|4
|48
|James edwards
|4
|48
|James Weise
|4
|48
|John F.
|4
|48
|Joshua Adepitan
|4
|48
|Latesh pujari
|4
|48
|Michael J.
|4
|48
|Michael V.
|4
|48
|MiracleMaia
|4
|48
|Nicolas Koutlakis
|4
|48
|Oliver
|4
|48
|Stefan pietropaolo
|4
|48
|stewartthames
|4
|70
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|70
|Isaac
|3
|70
|Jake Almond
|3
|70
|Luke August
|3
|70
|Nathan Hickling
|3
|70
|Omar Abdulla
|3
|70
|Rodney
|3
|77
|Charlie Smith
|2
|77
|dan
|2
|77
|Eduardo Ramos ( Viva México Cabrones)
|2
|77
|Emma Vreeland
|2
|77
|Liam Thomson
|2
|77
|tp
|2
|83
|DJ
|1
|83
|MMAPhillip
|1
