UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 Fight Card

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2
Jan 24, 2021
Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi, UAE

 

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,043 – weak (other than top two matches)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Dustin Poirier   (26-6, 1 NC, #4 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor   (22-4, #8 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Dan Hooker   (20-9, #6 ranked lightweight) vs Michael Chandler   (21-5)

Women’s Flyweights:
Jessica Eye   (15-8, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Joanne Calderwood   (14-5, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Marina Rodriguez  (12-1-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas   (10-1, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:
Andrew Sanchez   (13-5, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Makhmud Muradov   (24-6, #42 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Catchweight (157 lbs):
Matt Frevola   (8-1-1, #59 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan   (15-2, #35 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Brad Tavares   (17-7, #13 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Carlos Junior   (11-4, 1 NC, #19 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Julianna Pena   (10-4, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sara McMann   (12-5, #7 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Khalil Rountree Jr.   (9-4, 1 NC, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Marcin Prachnio   (13-5, #42 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Catchweight (150 lbs):
Nik Lentz   (30-11-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Movsar Evloev   (13-0, #31 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Amir Albazi   (13-1, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov   (13-4, #23 ranked flyweight)

 

 

