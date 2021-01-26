Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) defeats Tyron Woodley (red gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 257)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Kamaru Usman*  $        600,000  $          600,000  $              –
2 Jorge Masvidal*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
2 Nate Diaz*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
4 Donald Cerrone*  $        400,000  $          200,000  $     200,000
5 Tyron Woodley*  $        350,000  $          200,000  $     150,000
6 Colby Covington*  $        300,000  $          150,000  $     150,000
6 Robbie Lawler*  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
8 Stephen Thompson*  $        260,000  $          130,000  $     130,000
9 Carlos Condit*  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000
10 Rafael dos Anjos*  $        230,000  $          115,000  $     115,000

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights