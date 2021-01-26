(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 257)

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Israel Adesanya* $ 600,000 $ 600,000 $ – 2 Robert Whittaker* $ 370,000 $ 210,000 $ 160,000 3 Paulo Costa* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 4 Chris Weidman* $ 325,000 $ 325,000 $ – 5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza* $ 300,000 $ 210,000 $ 90,000 6 Darren Till* $ 260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 7 Derek Brunson* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 8 Brad Tavares* $ 172,000 $ 86,000 $ 86,000 9 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 9 Jack Hermansson* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 9 Kelvin Gastelum* $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 9 Lyoto Machida (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ –





