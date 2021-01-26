(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 257)
Top Ten Earning Lightweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|$ 6,000,000
|$ 6,000,000
|$ –
|2
|Conor McGregor
|$ 5,000,000
|$ 5,000,000
|$ –
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|$ 1,000,000
|$ 1,000,000
|4
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 400,000
|$ 400,000
|$ –
|5
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 300,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|6
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 230,000
|$ 115,000
|$ 115,000
|7
|Jim Miller*
|$ 222,000
|$ 111,000
|$ 111,000
|8
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|9
|Michael Chandler*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|9
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights