Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Joseph Benavidez (red gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 257)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Joseph Benavidez*  $300,000  $   150,000  $   150,000
2 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $240,000  $   120,000  $   120,000
3 Alex Perez*  $100,000  $   100,000  $           –
3 Brandon Moreno  $100,000  $   100,000  $           –
5 Tim Elliott*  $  62,000  $     31,000  $     31,000
6 Kai Kara-France*  $  54,000  $     27,000  $     27,000
7 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
7 Matt Schnell*  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
9 Brandon Royval*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000
9 Su Mudaerji*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000
9 Tyson Nam*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights