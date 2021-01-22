Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Andrew Sanchez

Opponent: Makhmud Muradov

Odds: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

The interesting dynamic to this fight is that Andrew Sanchez is great at controlling fights with his wrestling and Makhmud Muradov has a 100% takedown defense. While this could mean that the two would spend a lot of this fight on their feet, it also is worth pointing out strength of schedule matters when looking at this.

Muradov’s takedown defense comes in two fights, one against Alessio Di Chirico and one against Trevor Smith. Neither of the two are particularly talented in the wrestling department. Sanchez would be the biggest test of his career at this point as far as wrestling goes. While Sanchez might not land enough takedowns to win, if he puts the threat of the takedown into Muradov’s mind early, the striking will open up for Sanchez substantially. Although he might not be a really strong striker, it is important to know that Sanchez also carries big power in his hands.

With so many paths to victory here and a plus number next to his name, you have to like Sanchez as a Saturday play.



2021 Record: 0-1 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($100)

Return on Investment: -100%

2018-19 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

