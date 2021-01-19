Sara McMann Scouting Report

Vitals

5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)

66″ reach, Orthodox

September 24, 1980

Record

12-5 (UFC: 6-5)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

2004 Olympic Games silver medalist in freestyle wrestling

Numerous international grappling & wrestling medals

Collegiate wrestler

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– world class wrestler

– very good submission skills

– very powerful

– used to the “big stage” from her wrestling experience

– very accurate striker

– a takedown machine

– very accurate with her takedowns

– has never been taken down in a fight

– very active striker

– has some pop in her punches



Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 40

– despite all the takedowns doesn’t look for too many submissions

– still a work in progress

– has struggled against the top of the division

– susceptible to submissions

Synopsis

Will McMann’s combination of impeccable wrestling and improved striking be enough to carry to the top of the sport?

