Prop Bets For Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

I got a big list of prop bets sent to me for the Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor rematch that is going down on Saturday at UFC 257. Check it out:

UFC 257 is set to go down Saturday with the main card featuring the league’s most notorious figure.

Conor McGregor will square off with Dustin Poirier for the second time in their careers, and there are a hundred ways to wager on the fight.

UFC 257 odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag and current odds can be seen here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

Length of Bruce Buffer’s introduction

Over 167.5 seconds

Under 167.5 seconds

Will fighters touch gloves?

Yes -550

No +375

Fight ends in first minute

Yes +600

No -1000

First successful takedown

Conor McGregor +300

Dustin Poirier -400

First to bleed

Conor McGregor +200

Dustin Poirier -260

Will either fighter bleed?

Yes -150

No +120

Will either fighter be knocked or submitted unconscious?

Yes +350

No -500

Most strikes landed

Conor McGregor -220

Dustin Poirier +180

Will McGregor be credited with a knockdown?

Yes +120

No -150

Will Poirier be credited with a knockdown?

Yes +300

No -400

McGregor vs. Poirier point spread

Conor McGregor -5.5 points

Dustin Poirier +5.5 points

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +300

No -400

Will Conor McGregor say “Proper 12” in Octagon interview?

Yes -115

No -115

Conor McGregor victories in 2021

Over 1.5 (+240)

Under 1.5 (-300)

Conor McGregor next opponent if defeats Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov -250

Justin Gaethje +250

Nate Diaz +500

Any other fighter +700

Conor McGregor next opponent if loses to Poirier

Nate Diaz -175

Tony Ferguson +275

Justin Gaethje +325

Charles Oliveira +600

Any other fighter +700

Dustin Poirier victories in 2021

Over 1.5 (+350)

Under 1.5 (-500)

Poirier stays in lightweight division for next bout if wins

Yes -150

No +120

Method of victory

Conor McGregor by KO/TKO or DQ -200

Dustin Poirier by Points +550

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO or DQ +600

Dustin Poirier by Submission +1000

Conor McGregor by Submission +2500

Draw +6600

Method and round of victory

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +175

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +375

Dustin Poirier by Points +550

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1000

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +1600

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +1800

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +2500

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +2800

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by Submission +2800

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +2800

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by Submission +3300

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by Submission +3300

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +3300

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by Submission +4000

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by Submission +4000

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by Submission +4000

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by Submission +4000

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by Submission +5000

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by Submission +5000

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by Submission +5000

Draw +6600

Round betting

Conor McGregor in Round 1 +160

Conor McGregor in Round 2 +350

Dustin Poirier by Points +550

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Conor McGregor in Round 3 +900

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 +1000

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 +1400

Conor McGregor in Round 4 +1600

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 +1800

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 +2200

Conor McGregor in Round 5 +2500

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 +3300

Draw +6600