ONE: Unbreakable Preview

ONE Championship returns to action for the first time in 2021, with a three events series entitled ‘Unbreakable’ taking place on January 22nd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The first event will air live on January 22nd, followed by Unbreakable II and III on January 29th and February 5th respectively.

Headlining ‘Unbreakable’ is a bantamweight kickboxing world title bout, between champion Alaverdi Ramazanov and challenger Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

Ramazanov, known as ‘The Babyface Killer’, is making his first defense of the title he claimed in December 2019 with a decision win over China’s Chenglong Zhang. The Thailand-based Dagestan native is 2-1 in his ONE career so far, across both Muay Thai and kickboxing, including a win over Muay Thai standout, Ognen Topic. The 26-year-old’s overall records stands at 61-5.

Capitan, of the famed Petchyindee Academy in Bangkok, is a veteran of the stadium circuit in his native Thailand, where he currently holds the prestigious Lumpinee Stadium title at super welterweight (welterweight is equivalent to lightweight under ONE rules). He earned the right to fight for the ONE world title with a six second KO win over countryman Petchtanong Petchfergus back in September 2020, his lone ONE appearance to date. The 27-year-old’s overall record stands at 143-40-1.

The co-main event pits Japanese legend Shinya Aoki against American James Nakashima, in a lightweight MMA feature.

Former ONE Lightweight Champion Aoki will be stepping back up from featherweight and looking to add to his two-fight winning run, following wins over Honorio Banario and Kimihiro Eto in October 2019 and September 2020 respectively. Success on Friday night would place him right back into the title mix, the belt currently in the hands of 22-year-old sensation Christian Lee.

Aoki has long been a mainstay of Asian MMA, making his debut in DEEP way back in 2003, also competing in the famous Japanese promotion, Pride FC. The 37-year-old made his ONE debut back in 2012 and has a record in the promotion of 11-4, to go with an overall career record of 45-9 and as such will hold a significant experience advantage.

Naksashima, on the other hand, will be looking to rebound from a KO loss to Kiamrian Abbasov in November, a ONE welterweight title challenge and his first loss in MMA. ‘Nako’ has a record of 12-1 overall, with a 3-1 mark with ONE championship, highlighted by a win over former UFC world title challenger Yushin Okami.

Nakashima is trying his luck at lightweight for the first time in his ONE career, so this one looks to be a battle of size vs. experience.

The rest of the card is rounded out with three more MMA fights and a heavyweight kickboxing bout.

ONE: Unbreakable full fight card:

Bantamweight kickboxing world title: Alaverdi Ramazanov (c) (Russia) vs Capitan Petchyindee Academy (Thailand)

Lightweight MMA: Shinya Aoki (Japan) vs James Nakashima (USA)

Heavyweight kickboxing: Rade Opacic (Serbia) vs Patrick Schmid (Switzerland)

Welterweight MMA: Zebaztian Kadestam (Sweden) vs Gadzhimurad Abdulaev (Russia)

Atomweight women’s MMA: Meng Bo (China) vs Samara Santos (Brazil)

Strawweight MMA: Hexigetu (China) vs Lito Adiwang (Philippines)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: ONE: Unbreakable Preview